Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,550 ($46.39).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,355.36 ($43.84).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,412 ($44.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,398.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, with a total value of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). In the last three months, insiders bought 30,013 shares of company stock worth $98,593,479.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

