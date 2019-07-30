Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,859,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.75. 313,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

