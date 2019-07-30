Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.