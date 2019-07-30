DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,253,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 8,102,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,074. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,362,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,729,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,030,000 after acquiring an additional 560,676 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,863,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 476,643 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

