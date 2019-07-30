Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,249,400 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 1,376,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

