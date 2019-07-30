DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,372. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $2,061,928.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.