DigitalPrice Market Capitalization Achieves $58,729.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. DigitalPrice has a market capitalization of $58,729.00 and $1.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalPrice coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DigitalPrice

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

