Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and $937,135.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00282082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.01518204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00117805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,673,211 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

