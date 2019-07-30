Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ (DRT) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

DRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Beacon Securities downgraded Dirtt Environmental Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Roots from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.38.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

DRT stock opened at C$7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.95 million and a P/E ratio of -72.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.62. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.63 and a 52 week high of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$86.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dirtt Environmental Solutions will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.