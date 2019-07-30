DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

DISCO CORP/ADR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. 268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.19.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

