Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Major Shareholder Sells $6,420,173.04 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 96,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $6,420,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $6,602,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $6,542,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,527,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Dagmar Dolby sold 22,069 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,434,926.38.

On Monday, July 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 72,069 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $4,691,691.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Dagmar Dolby sold 26,358 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,533.58.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,063,187.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,253,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 51,777 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,368,611.62.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 353,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,492. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $338.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,476.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 167,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

