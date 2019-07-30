Dominion Energy (D) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

