Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. 57,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,378. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

