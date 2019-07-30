Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Announces Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ DGICB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

