DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.74

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $8.66. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 15,308 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised DREAM Unlimited from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get DREAM Unlimited alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $923.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.