Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Stock Price Down 20.1%

Shares of Dxi Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) fell 20.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, 10,020 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

