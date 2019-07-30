Dynex Capital (DX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DX opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $417.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.62. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

