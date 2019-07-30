EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after acquiring an additional 297,507 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

WRK traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. 12,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

