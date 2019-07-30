EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $235,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. 110,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,072,450. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

