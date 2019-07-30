EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,029,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 556.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total value of $174,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.60.

CoStar Group stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $626.07. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,522. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $638.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

