Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $38,210.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00279428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.23 or 0.01550221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00117275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, HitBTC, ABCC, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.