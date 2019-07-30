EDUCare (EKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.39 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $103.35 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDUCare has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and BigONE.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00281406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.01537443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00117201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,704,676 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

