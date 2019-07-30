Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $59,000 in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $589,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,715 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AXT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,265,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AXT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $312,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,237. AXT Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AXT Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

