Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $117,000 Investment in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,218,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,655,000 after buying an additional 284,865 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 4.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,459,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,098,000 after buying an additional 1,058,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,836,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after buying an additional 581,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 72,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,507. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

