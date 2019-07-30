Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 19,000 Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

PPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

