Electra (ECA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,338.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Electra has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and CoinBene. Over the last week, Electra has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000300 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,438,195,628 coins and its circulating supply is 28,571,039,075 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

