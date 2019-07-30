Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.40-4.40 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,522,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.28. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.41.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 8,400 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $817,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,506,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $861,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,544 shares of company stock worth $10,006,838. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

