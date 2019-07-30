Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,401. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $96.25 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

