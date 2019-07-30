Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,215,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 11,502,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.69. 4,564,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 175.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 146.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 564,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,514,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

