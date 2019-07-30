ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

