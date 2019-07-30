Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.29

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and traded as high as $21.20. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKO.B. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Santander downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.02.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

