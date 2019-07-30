Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “After reviewing Comfort Systems USA’s (FIX – Not Rated) market comments from last Friday and organic backlog growth, we slightly increase our 2Q19 forecast for EME’s remaining purchase obligations (a proxy for backlog) to $4.2 billion (from $4 billion) and our 2021 EPS to $6.05 (from $5.82).””

EME traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 308,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,895. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 62.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

