Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

