Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMP.A. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC cut their target price on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.86. Empire has a twelve month low of C$22.38 and a twelve month high of C$35.19. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.