Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 237.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $216,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

