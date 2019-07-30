Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Receives $76.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 67,382 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.