Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.38.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Endava had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Endava will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Endava by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Endava by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

