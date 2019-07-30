Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDV. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$24.35 to C$28.97 in a report on Monday.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total value of C$1,035,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,213,381.25.

Shares of EDV traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.33. 76,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,448. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$16.34 and a 12-month high of C$25.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.81.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

