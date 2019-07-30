Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $23.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 258151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

