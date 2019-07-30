Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 262,186 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,186 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $51,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $68,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 103,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Qudian had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QD. TheStreet lowered shares of WCF Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qudian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

