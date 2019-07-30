Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $13.19 Million Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for 1.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,930,000 after buying an additional 19,561,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,502,000 after buying an additional 586,768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,340,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,996,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.3% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 340,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,478,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,880,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,667.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53.

