Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 48,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.57. 12,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,040. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $191.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -265.89 and a beta of 1.54.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.45.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

