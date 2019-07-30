Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 109,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

