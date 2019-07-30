Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $396,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 98,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 232,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,786. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.