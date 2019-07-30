Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 40,882 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,882 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 20,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,755. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19.

