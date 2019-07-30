Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sony by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sony by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,678. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. Sony had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,040.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $41.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

