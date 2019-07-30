EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

EQM Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EQM Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of EQM stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00.

EQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $113.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.