Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.67.

Shares of EQIX traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.49. 15,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,685. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $528.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.