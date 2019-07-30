Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$97.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MCAN Mortgage from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.33.

TSE:EQB traded up C$1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$80.70. 19,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,865. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$56.12 and a one year high of C$80.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.48.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 12.8700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Leland sold 1,936 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total value of C$140,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,145. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 805 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.46, for a total value of C$59,135.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,405.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $558,345.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

