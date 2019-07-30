ERC20 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67,793.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $67,793.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00279554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.01551670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00117621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

